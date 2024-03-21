U.S. hits new low in World Happiness Report: 'We're not happy'

For the first time the United States is no longer ranked as one of the 20 happiest countries in the world, according to the annual World Happiness Report— finishing at number 23, down eight spots from last year. The report attributes this to Americans under the age of 30, who feel worse about their lives. The US still ranks in the top 10 countries for those 60 and older, but for those under 30, it ranks 62nd.March 21, 2024