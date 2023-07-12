IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership

    06:21

  • David French: Christian right re-embracing authoritarianism of previous eras

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    U.S. has long way to go as bipartisan gun law celebrates anniversary, says ATF director

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Republicans need to get real on abortion bans

    06:46

  • House Republican still wants to talk with indicted 'whistleblower'

    08:42

  • 'I just kind of worry': Dem voters share concerns over Biden's age

    09:49

  • Top general warns military will lose talent because of Sen. Tuberville's block on promotions

    08:02

  • David Drucker: Trump is a strong frontrunner but he's no longer a fresh face in the race

    06:09

  • Florida officially becomes the country's inflation hotspot

    00:34

  • 'When Crack Was King' looks at the era's lasting impact

    08:16

  • Joe: Sen. Tuberville is bringing a wedge issue into the Marine Corps

    06:10

  • Chris Christie on his campaign: I'm going to be patient and persistent

    06:14

  • Christie on if Trump is a danger to the U.S.: I don't want him to be POTUS, so yeah

    08:19

  • Chris Christie: Election night 2020 was the breaking point for me with Trump

    04:54

  • Chris Christie: If you want to win the nomination, you have to go through Trump

    05:59

  • House Republican's Biden 'whistleblower' charged by DOJ

    12:31

  • President Biden: Adding Finland, Sweden to NATO is a historic moment

    03:10

  • 'Rock & Roll Man' looks at the life of 'true disruptor', DJ Alan Freed

    07:19

  • Go behind the scenes of 'Oppenheimer'

    09:45

  • Author, astronomer and actor reflects on multiple interests in new memoir

    07:08

Morning Joe

U.S. has long way to go as bipartisan gun law celebrates anniversary, says ATF director

05:43

In 2022, President Biden signed into law the first major federal gun legislation to be passed since the 1994 federal assault weapons ban. ATF Director Steven Dettelbach joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Dettelbach also discusses a new suit against the ATF by 'Gun Owners of America'.July 12, 2023

  • WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership

    06:21

  • David French: Christian right re-embracing authoritarianism of previous eras

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    U.S. has long way to go as bipartisan gun law celebrates anniversary, says ATF director

    05:43
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Republicans need to get real on abortion bans

    06:46

  • House Republican still wants to talk with indicted 'whistleblower'

    08:42

  • 'I just kind of worry': Dem voters share concerns over Biden's age

    09:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All