U.S. has long way to go as bipartisan gun law celebrates anniversary, says ATF director

In 2022, President Biden signed into law the first major federal gun legislation to be passed since the 1994 federal assault weapons ban. ATF Director Steven Dettelbach joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Dettelbach also discusses a new suit against the ATF by 'Gun Owners of America'.July 12, 2023