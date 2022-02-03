IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Memos show how Trump campaign sought to buy time to undo election results: NYT

    04:40

  • Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing

    10:02

  • Trump considered blanket pardons for Jan. 6 rioters before leaving office

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘A major counterterrorism win': U.S. forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid

    12:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: U.S. military raid in Syria results in death of ISIS leader

    02:48

  • President Biden set to visit NYC as major crimes rise in city

    10:19

  • 'A historic moment': Former Dolphins head coach files suit against NFL

    06:45

  • Trump doubles down on giving pardons to January 6 rioters

    05:08

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30

  • Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race

    11:49

  • Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • 'Were we ever completely serious about this country?'

    10:29

  • New Democrat Coalition creates strategy to hold the House

    06:37

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Rep. Khanna: Democrats have to tell our story to the public

    12:01

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Inside the race to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic

    06:59

  • Rep. Cheney weighs in on Trump pardon offer, says 'he'd do it all again'

    05:47

  • Trump had a role in weighing proposals to seize voting machines: NYT

    07:11

  • FBI raid on Rep. Cuellar home emboldens progressives, Republicans

    03:56

Morning Joe

‘A major counterterrorism win': U.S. forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid

12:14

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the region and why he says it appears the U.S. for the time being is succeeding in deterring an invasion by Russia.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Memos show how Trump campaign sought to buy time to undo election results: NYT

    04:40

  • Flores says he won't drop suit; fmr. Browns coach accuses team of incentivizing losing

    10:02

  • Trump considered blanket pardons for Jan. 6 rioters before leaving office

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘A major counterterrorism win': U.S. forces kill ISIS leader in Syria raid

    12:14
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: U.S. military raid in Syria results in death of ISIS leader

    02:48

  • President Biden set to visit NYC as major crimes rise in city

    10:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All