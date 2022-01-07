IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Economy gained just 199,000 jobs in December, far below expectations

Morning Joe

U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

03:20

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics has released their December jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs last month, bringing unemployment to 3.9 percent. NBC's Stephanie Ruhle has details.Jan. 7, 2022

