U.S. drone, Russian jet collide over Black Sea

Republican senators are breaking with DeSantis on Ukraine07:02
Republicans right now are about stunts, not problem solving, says House member06:43
Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy11:04
- Now Playing
U.S. drone, Russian jet collide over Black Sea04:02
- UP NEXT
Federal investigators examined Trump Media for possible laundering: Guardian04:03
Can Russia learn from its failures in Ukraine?09:15
Biden unveils landmark submarine deal with Australia and Britain07:57
Jonathan Chait: As dangerous as they are, Trump and DeSantis aren't fascists06:23
Susan Rice: Biden will sign a 'landmark' executive order on gun safety08:56
Stephanie Ruhle: I blame Silicon Valley Bank and the executives paid millions06:47
Now Trump is suggesting Pence is responsible for Jan. 601:01
Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'06:52
Joe: DeSantis is talking about trashing the international order07:59
Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech08:33
Neal Katyal: Pence has to now walk and act the talk on Trump remarks06:35
Brand Up, Brand Down: March Madness, Ja Morant, vinyl records05:45
How cheating became the norm on college campuses10:40
Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems09:29
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday01:16
Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment04:33
Republican senators are breaking with DeSantis on Ukraine07:02
Republicans right now are about stunts, not problem solving, says House member06:43
Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy11:04
- Now Playing
U.S. drone, Russian jet collide over Black Sea04:02
- UP NEXT
Federal investigators examined Trump Media for possible laundering: Guardian04:03
Can Russia learn from its failures in Ukraine?09:15
Play All