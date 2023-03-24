U.S. Congressional Committee Sheds Light on Alleged Genocide in China's Xinjiang Region

Congressman Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) joined Way Too Early to discuss the second hearing of the new house committee focused on China, which highlighted human rights abuses in the country. The panel heard from two women who have experienced life in Chinese reeducation camps for the Uyghurs. Auchincloss believes that the US needs to do better in garnering international condemnation and supporting institutions that bring to light these atrocities, including Radio Free Asia. The conversation also covered ongoing negotiations about the budget and the debt ceiling, with Auchincloss emphasizing the need for a clean debt limit raise and the importance of convincing Republicans to vote in favor.March 24, 2023