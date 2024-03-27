IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. Coast Guard calls off search-and-rescue efforts
March 27, 202403:11
U.S. Coast Guard calls off search-and-rescue efforts

03:11

Search-and-rescue efforts for six people who were working on Baltimore's  Francis Scott Key Bridge Bridge when it collapsed had transitioned into a recovery mission on Tuesday evening, Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon N. Gilreath said. NBC News' Alice Barr reports.March 27, 2024

