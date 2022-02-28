U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'
The State Department has closed the U.S. embassy in Minsk, Belarus, and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. embassy in Russia to leave due to the war in Ukraine. "We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," the State Department announced. "We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world." Feb. 28, 2022
