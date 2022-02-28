IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

  • Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

    05:34

  • 'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general

    03:31

  • How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online

    05:43

  • Kiev residents flock to stores as weekend curfew temporarily relaxed

    06:48

  • McFaul: The U.S. should throw 'shock-and-awe' economic sanctions at Russia

    09:53

  • Hillary Clinton: We've got to go after the oligarchs who are supporting Putin financially

    06:52

  • 'Arsenal of sanctions' against Russia will take a minute to develop, says House member

    06:30

  • U.S. needs to do more sanctions; we need to do them faster: Sen. Sasse

    11:21

  • Biden expected to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    00:49

  • Clinton: What's left of the GOP must stand against those giving 'aid and comfort' to Putin

    05:57

  • In attempt to stifle dissent, Putin shows he is a 'man out of time, and a man out of touch'

    04:05

  • As Ukrainian women and children flee, men stay — and come — to fight

    05:59

  • 'People are buying whatever they can': Residents worry city could come under attack

    03:48

  • Ukrainian president says he, his family are Russia's top targets

    00:41

  • During court hearing, Putin critic rails against invasion

    02:07

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin has been preparing this war in plain sight

    06:06

  • 'The intelligence has been totally correct': Senator on Russian invasion

    07:18

Morning Joe

U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

02:10

The State Department has closed the U.S. embassy in Minsk, Belarus, and is allowing non-essential staff at the U.S. embassy in Russia to leave due to the war in Ukraine. "We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine," the State Department announced. "We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens, and that includes our U.S. government personnel and their dependents serving around the world." Feb. 28, 2022

  • Ukraine agrees to talks with Russia; Putin puts nuclear forces on 'high alert'

    02:25
  • Now Playing

    U.S. closes embassy in Belarus due to 'security and safety issues'

    02:10
  • UP NEXT

    More than 115,000 refugees flee from Ukraine to Poland; numbers continue to rise

    02:33

  • Russian economy in collapse as Ruble sinks, interest rates double

    05:34

  • 'Dangerous' for Putin to put nuclear forces on high alert, says NATO secretary general

    03:31

  • How Ukraine is using an 'IT army' to win the war online

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All