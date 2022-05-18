IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary still too close to call

    07:30

  • House member aims to curb price gouging at the pump

    08:04
    U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

    06:33
    Justice Department wants to make their way up the food chain, says reporter

    07:40

  • Joe: Pennsylvania should count early votes early, like Florida does

    04:12

  • 'He's feeling great': Pa. second lady accepts John Fetterman's nomination

    09:15

  • 'Ukrainians want to go home': Refugees begin heading home in droves

    03:07

  • Biden and Jeff Bezos spar over tweet about inflation

    05:48

  • Steve Kornacki: Governor and Senate race in Pa. could have tag-team effect

    07:29

  • 'White supremacy is a global terror threat': Head of ADL calls on Biden for anti-hate strategy

    09:47

  • Ukraine cedes control of Mariupol to Russia; Senate advances $40B package

    08:25

  • Pennsylvania holds closely watched primary

    03:02

  • Buffalo victim advocated for stricter gun laws

    01:36

  • Sen. Murphy: Common sense gun reform on a national level is necessary

    09:24

  • Joe: Talk about demographics is not the same as replacement theory

    08:18

  • President Biden and first lady set to visit Buffalo

    03:46

  • Meacham: I do think there's hope; without hope we should just close down the republic

    04:55

  • Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

    03:36

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

Morning Joe

U.S. believes Russia has sent thousands to 'filtration camps' in Ukraine, says ambassador

06:33

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter, discusses how a global food crisis has been made worse by Russia's war in Ukraine as well as why the U.S. believes Russian forces have relocated at least several thousand Ukrainians for processing in so-called "filtration camps." where they are beaten and tortured.May 18, 2022

