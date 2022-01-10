U.S. and Russia hold high-stakes meeting amid growing Ukraine crisis
07:05
The United States and Russia concluded high-stakes security talks on Monday as part of a diplomatic effort to defuse soaring tensions over a Russian military buildup on its border with Ukraine.Jan. 10, 2022
