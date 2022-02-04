IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

U.S. adds 467,000 jobs in January

03:56

The U.S. added 467,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday.Feb. 4, 2022

