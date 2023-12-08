IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

U.S. added 199,000 jobs in November; unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent

07:30

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 for the month, slightly better than the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate and ahead of the October gain of 150,000, the Labor Department reported Friday. Dominic Chu and Stephanie Ruhle discuss.Dec. 8, 2023

