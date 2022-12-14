IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador

06:08

The U.N. will vote Wednesday on whether to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term. U.S. Amb. to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Morning Joe to discuss. Dec. 14, 2022

