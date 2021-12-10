U.K. court: Julian Assange can be extradited to the U.S.
06:43
The U.S. has won an appeal in London’s High Court to see WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges, including allegations he broke a spy law and conspired to hack into government computers.Dec. 10, 2021
