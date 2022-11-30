IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Tyler Adams: It was an amazing feeling to get the win

02:09

USMNT Captain Tyler Adams joins Morning Joe to discuss USA's win over Iran at the World Cup and his handling of Iranian criticism ahead of the USA-Iran match.Nov. 30, 2022

