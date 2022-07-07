Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview

British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation07:39
- Now Playing
Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview08:18
- UP NEXT
Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags12:35
Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something08:47
Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia06:48
Democrats call for more gun safety measures05:19
'We are all grieving': Board members react to Highland Park shooting05:31
Highland Park mayor: Community in unbelievable grief and sadness05:07
Sen. Duckworth: We need to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines05:52
Jan. 6 committee member releases audio of threats made to his office07:38
Joe: It's not gun control; it's not gun safety; it's public safety10:34
Biden urges unity in speech; Sen. Romney says U.S. is a country in denial03:44
Just seven percent of Americans have faith in Congress, polling shows05:09
Malcolm Gladwell: 'Bomber Mafia' looks at a great untold story from WWII10:43
'I saw a sea of people running': Parade attendee describes chaos of shooting06:55
Sen. Durbin: What happened in Highland Park was the clash of two traditions06:18
'You can manage your life': Afghan War veteran reflects on PTSD and politics10:02
Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises09:42
Highland Park shooting person of interest left online trail of violent imagery06:08
Two victims of Highland Park shooting identified04:43
British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation07:39
- Now Playing
Trump White House counsel agrees to closed door interview08:18
- UP NEXT
Highland Park suspect's past littered with red flags12:35
Joe: These are tragedies that are avoidable; Congress has to do something08:47
Donald Trump allies subpoenaed in Georgia06:48
Democrats call for more gun safety measures05:19
Play All