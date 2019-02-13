Watch Live: Trump addresses national police conference

Morning Joe

Trump WH at core of border crisis: Rep. Escobar

09:18

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, pushes back against the president's claims about El Paso's safety post-border fence, and she discusses what types of border measures she supports.Feb. 13, 2019

  • The hypocrisy of Trump's call for Rep. Omar to step down

    11:40

  • Acting defense secretary heads to NATO summit

    03:44

  • Breaking down the Senate Intel Russia probe

    12:50

  • House Democrats plan vast Trump probe: Axios

    05:53

  • Spike Lee: 'BlacKkKlansman' connects past to present

    12:24

  • Trump WH at core of border crisis: Rep. Escobar

    09:18

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All