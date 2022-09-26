IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump WH and rioter had call during Jan. 6 attack, according to new book

Morning Joe

Trump WH and rioter had call during Jan. 6 attack, according to new book

Denver Riggleman, a former GOP lawmaker who served on the committee’s staff, alleged in a CBS' '60 Minutes' interview he knew of a call between the White House switchboard and a rioter during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The House Jan. 6 committee is "aware of" that call, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin. The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany discusses.Sept. 26, 2022

