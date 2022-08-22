IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump was in a 'deep denial' about his last days, says NYT reporter

06:35

The New York Times reports on the final days of the Trump White House and how Trump's 'haphazard handling' of government documents contributed to the chaos. Reporter Katie Benner joins Morning Joe to discuss.Aug. 22, 2022

