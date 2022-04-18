IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump turns Mar-a-Lago suite into 'shadow G.O.P. headquarters': NYT

05:52

Former President Trump is dominating the G.O.P., preparing for another race and helping loyalists oust officials who thwarted his attempted subversion of the 2020 election, according to NYT reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 18, 2022

