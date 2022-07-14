IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sri Lanka president resigns; protesters abandon seized buildings with country in limbo

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's lack of political courage on Iran nuclear deal a 'tragedy,' says columnist

    02:37

  • Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

    08:35

  • Sgt. Gonell: I don't know why Stephen Ayres apologized — that's up to him and his maker

    02:19

  • New conservative-led report debunks every single Trump claim of election fraud

    10:32

  • 'They pretend not to see me': Capitol Police officer injured on Jan. 6 laments GOP silence

    05:25

  • U.S. inflation soared 9.1% in June, as prices continue to climb

    05:01

  • Garland may not want to indict a former president — but he might not have a choice

    05:15

  • One polling number that could spell doom for Trump in 2024 — if he decides to run

    01:41

  • 'I'm really sorry': In poignant moment, Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to Capitol Police

    00:39

  • If Jan. 6 was trending on social media — where was the National Guard?

    02:10

  • 'Idiots, whackos, lunatics': Joe marvels at Trump's ability to find morally 'debased' staff

    04:50

  • Joe: From police to politicians, a 'culture of cowardice' pervades in Uvalde

    02:11

  • Joe: Cheney said Trump isn't a toddler — but that doesn't mean he didn't behave like one

    01:42

  • What to expect from Biden's Middle East trip — and why he doesn't seem thrilled to go

    04:16

  • Top ISIS leader killed in air strike early Tuesday, U.S. says 

    01:08

  • Judge spurns Lindsey Graham's rejection of Georgia grand jury subpoena, orders him to testify

    02:32

  • Jan. 6 committee expected to focus on Trump's 'siren call' to violent extremist groups

    03:26

  • Herschel Walker wont fix air pollution because the good air will decide to float to China

    07:40

Morning Joe

Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

03:22

Former President Donald Trump tried to call White House support staff member who was talking to the Jan 6 Committee, a source told NBC News on Wednesday. Trump allegedly made the call after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell testimony. July 14, 2022

  • British PM Boris Johnson expected to announce resignation

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

    03:22
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's lack of political courage on Iran nuclear deal a 'tragedy,' says columnist

    02:37

  • Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

    08:35

  • Sgt. Gonell: I don't know why Stephen Ayres apologized — that's up to him and his maker

    02:19

  • New conservative-led report debunks every single Trump claim of election fraud

    10:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All