Trump thought photo of accuser was of his ex-wife during deposition: WaPo

Donald Trump mistook his sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photograph from the 1990s in a deposition at Mar-a-Lago last year, according to a new Washington Post report. Trump made the remark during examination from Carroll’s lawyer in a new selection of excerpts from the deposition that was unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.Jan. 19, 2023