IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again

    09:14

  • Patriotism not partisanship can fix what's broken, says rising House member

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you

    08:04

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about

    07:56

  • Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats

    04:15

  • Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues

    05:59

  • Who could take Rep. McCarthy's speaker role if GOP wins House?

    05:41

  • How Warnock became Georgia's last Democrat standing

    07:30

  • Thundergong! returns to make you laugh, cry and to raise money for a good cause

    04:33

  • If not for millennials and Gen Z'ers, it would have been a red wave, says pollster

    07:03

  • Operation Mend provides care for veterans suffering from wounds of war

    08:26

  • Massachusetts governor-elect makes history as first woman governor of state

    05:40

  • Maggie Hassan: We put together a strong grassroots campaign

    03:24

  • Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada

    11:29

  • Biden focuses on climate and China in post-midterms overseas trip

    04:32

  • Dolly Parton is helping to bring free books to Louisiana children

    00:41

  • Does Kari Lake really believe what she says about elections?

    05:58

  • Trump makes baseless claims about election tampering and goes after DeSantis

    04:59

  • Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms

    04:12

Morning Joe

Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying

00:45

Former President Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to avoid to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Nov. 14, 2022

  • Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again

    09:14

  • Patriotism not partisanship can fix what's broken, says rising House member

    04:25
  • Now Playing

    Trump sues Jan. 6 committee to avoid testifying

    00:45
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you

    08:04

  • Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about

    07:56

  • Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats

    04:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All