IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Some in GOP taking credit for projects they didn't vote for; Biden WH is reminding voters

    04:04

  • Joe: The silence from Republicans on Trump has been deafening

    08:42

  • Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

    06:40

  • Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

    03:44

  • Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

    10:38

  • Trump's lead in Iowa less dominant than it is nationwide, new poll shows

    05:10

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: It takes grace, humility to give a concession speech

    08:51

  • Speaker McCarthy gives angry response to question about the 2020 election

    07:32

  • DeSantis says he'll start 'slitting throats' of bureaucrats on day one in office

    06:14

  • Joe: Republicans are willing to trash every U.S. institution for Trump

    10:44

  • Special counsel cites potential conflicts from Mar-a-Lago defense attorney

    04:53

  • Dave Aronberg: Trump wont get latest case moved from D.C.

    08:46

  • Arizona secretary of state reacts to challenger dropping bid to overturn election

    09:06

  • 'Trump did this. He'll do it again': New GOP group ad focuses on indictment

    02:23

  • Mike Pence delivers one of his strongest criticisms yet of Trump

    03:19

  • Sen. Blumenthal: The indictment shows no one is above the law

    08:31

  • Glenn Kirschner: Cameras in the courtroom should be a must

    07:57

  • Bill Barr believes Jack Smith has 'a lot more to come'

    09:43

  • Trump will be arraigned in DC federal court today; here's what to expect

    04:56

Morning Joe

Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

08:14

Days after being formally charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump spent the weekend testing the limits of the judge assigned to the case. Also, federal prosecutors on Friday asked the judge overseeing Trump's election interference case to bar him from publicly disclosing some of the evidence gathered during their investigation. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump spends weekend testing limits of judge's warning

    08:14
  • UP NEXT

    Some in GOP taking credit for projects they didn't vote for; Biden WH is reminding voters

    04:04

  • Joe: The silence from Republicans on Trump has been deafening

    08:42

  • Hunter Biden business associate testifies he has no knowledge of wrongdoing by Joe Biden

    06:40

  • Sen. Graham says judge in latest indictment hates Trump

    03:44

  • Support for Biden slipping among key groups, polling shows

    10:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All