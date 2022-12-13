IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump special counsel subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State

Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to investigate former President Donald Trump at the Justice Department, has issued a subpoena to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. NBC News' Ken Dilanian discusses.Dec. 13, 2022

