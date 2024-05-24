IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump 'snapped' when he lost 2020 election, says new ad
May 24, 202406:46

Morning Joe

Trump 'snapped' when he lost 2020 election, says new ad

06:46

Donald Trump 'snapped' when he lost the 2020 election, says Robert De Niro in a new Biden-Harris campaign ad. Adrienne Elrod joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 24, 2024

