Trump again says he's 'proud' to have ended Roe v. Wade
April 8, 202405:40

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that abortion laws should be left to the states, many of which have enacted new restrictions since he appointed Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn federal protections for the procedure. Trump made the remarks during a video on his social media platform.April 8, 2024

