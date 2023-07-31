IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

    07:14

  • Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter’: Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts

    00:36

  • Trump PAC spent $40M on legal costs this year: The Washington Post

    03:19

  • Trump faces new charges in classified documents case

    08:03

  • Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was this little, tiny movie that could and did

    12:28

  • Jamie Lee Curtis leverages her cult-film status for charity

    13:25

  • Some in GOP express concerns about Sen. McConnell's health

    04:57

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity

    09:53

  • 'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged

    09:12

  • Tom Winter: A surprising day during Hunter Biden hearing

    09:51

  • Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'

    09:58

  • Britney Spears-inspired Broadway musical draws rave reviews

    05:18

  • White House aims to lower housing costs and boost supply

    05:34

  • Claire McCaskill: Not a matter of if but when for Jack Smith and Fani Willis

    01:57

  • US pledges $500M in humanitarian support for Ukraine

    07:17

  • Tim Ryan creates a place for the 'exhausted majority'

    08:57

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation coming down but we're not yet out of the woods 

    06:47

  • Giuliani concedes he made false statements about election workers

    06:32

Morning Joe

Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case

04:36

The classified documents case takes a new turn as Carlos de Oliveira, Trump's Florida property manager, is charged with conspiracy and false statements. The indictment alleges that Trump instructed lower-level employees to delete surveillance footage, prompting questions about potential evidence tampering. NBC News' Ken Dilanian shares the latest. July 31, 2023

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

    07:14

  • Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

    00:52
  • Now Playing

    Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter’: Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts

    00:36

  • Trump PAC spent $40M on legal costs this year: The Washington Post

    03:19

  • Trump faces new charges in classified documents case

    08:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All