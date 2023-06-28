Trump's Bedminster golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation

New details emerge about special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Donald Trump's post-presidency handling of nuclear secrets, including subpoenas for surveillance footage from his Bedminster golf club. The focus on Trump's New Jersey Golf Club raises questions about potential obstruction and the possibility of bringing charges in New Jersey if the case in Florida becomes unfavorable for the former president. Jacqueline Alemany, Congressional Investigations reporter for The Washington Post, joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 28, 2023