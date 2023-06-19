IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bill Barr says Trump documents case 'entirely of his own making'

    06:20

  • Joe: Republicans still embracing losers, would rather be victims than winners

    07:51

  • The historical significance of Juneteenth

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump's former defense secretary: Keeping documents 'unauthorized, illegal, dangerous'

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    The Espionage Act after the Mar-a-Lago indictment

    08:25

  • Virtual health care platform aims to cut wait times

    05:34

  • The radical strategy behind Trump's vow to go after Biden

    07:47

  • House member rips 'smear first, confirm later' GOP Biden investigation

    06:01

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: I think it's time for Trump to go and people are beginning to feel that

    06:36

  • Karl Rove pens op-ed saying Trump's 'childish impulse' to blame

    05:46

  • I don't think Trump has a defense, says conservative lawyer and commentator

    04:19

  • Sen. Romney: All Trump had to do was hand in the documents; why didn't he turn them in?

    07:45

  • Trump unusually attached to his 'beautiful mind' boxes at Mar-a-Lago

    08:10

  • Inside the latest Republican attempt to smear President Biden

    04:04

  • If Trump were convicted and imprisoned, it wouldn't prevent him from being president: Professor

    04:11

  • Neal Katyal: Whining about Hillary and Biden's garage aren't legal arguments in a court

    06:57

  • Judge in Trump's case has little experience in trials; will she stay?

    09:14

  • Nearly 30 percent of women earn more than their spouse or partner: Study

    05:54

  • Senator concerned over 'really dangerous' GOP remarks about indictment

    05:28

  • Jen Palmieri: Michigan Gov. Whitmer has what it takes for WH run

    08:07

Morning Joe

Trump's former defense secretary: Keeping documents 'unauthorized, illegal, dangerous'

06:23

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper weighed in on the classified documents case, and he explained the national security risk of having these documents at Mar-a-Lago.June 19, 2023

  • Bill Barr says Trump documents case 'entirely of his own making'

    06:20

  • Joe: Republicans still embracing losers, would rather be victims than winners

    07:51

  • The historical significance of Juneteenth

    07:46
  • Now Playing

    Trump's former defense secretary: Keeping documents 'unauthorized, illegal, dangerous'

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    The Espionage Act after the Mar-a-Lago indictment

    08:25

  • Virtual health care platform aims to cut wait times

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All