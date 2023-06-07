IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testifies before grand jury

06:16

Mark Meadows, former Trump Chief of Staff, reportedly has testified before a federal grand jury hearing evidence in the investigations being led by the special counsel’s office. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 7, 2023

