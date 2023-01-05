IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

    08:36

  • Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them

    08:58

  • Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions

    02:31

  • John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?

    11:41

  • Chris Matthews: I don't think Rep. McCarthy has any finesse

    05:30

  • Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law

    06:29

  • Americans want to see us govern, says new DCCC chair

    04:00

  • A handful of people can't run the party, says House Republican

    09:19

  • What will happen today in the House?

    03:23

  • Bills player Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition

    05:04

  • Joe: You don't wing it when the whole world is watching

    10:25

  • How misleading polls led to a false election narrative

    07:17

  • Hamlin could have a good prognosis, says vascular cardiologist

    03:57

  • Jake Sherman: I'm not convinced McCarthy becomes next Speaker

    05:06

  • 'The worst-case scenario for Republicans': Mutiny in McCarthy's caucus

    10:36

  • 'The Democrats are united' in the House, says incoming minority whip

    04:15

  • Ex-Capitol Police Chief: I've never seen a protest turn that violent that quickly

    11:55

  • 'A world class individual': Former Bills player on Damar Hamlin

    03:21

  • Joe: McCarthy should call the bluff of dissenting Republicans

    06:25

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game

    11:41

Morning Joe

Trump's favorability is dropping among Republican voters

04:51

Former President Trump's favorability is slipping among Republican voters, according to new Politico/Morning Consult polling. Sam Stein discusses.Jan. 5, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is not bad for America in the long run, but damaging for GOP

    08:36

  • Miss an old friend? Try an 8-minute phone call with them

    08:58

  • Speaker standoff highlights deep GOP divisions

    02:31

  • John Bresnahan: How does McCarthy make a deal with 20 members?

    11:41

  • Chris Matthews: I don't think Rep. McCarthy has any finesse

    05:30

  • Biden set to announce Kentucky project funded by infrastructure law

    06:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All