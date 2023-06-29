IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump's doc defense crumbles as Meadows' memoir emerges

05:51

Mark Meadows' memoir provides evidence supporting allegations that Donald Trump discussed attack plans on Iran while interviewed for the book. The leaked audio tape captures Trump waving around what he admitted was a classified document related to a potential plan to attack Iran during his presidency, contradicting Trump's claims of discussing unrelated topics like golf plans and buildings. The Morning Joe panel discuss.June 29, 2023

