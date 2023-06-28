Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'

Former President Trump defends himself against allegations of showing classified material in leaked audio, claiming innocence and accusing the media, including Fox News, of conspiring against him. His defense evolved throughout the day, suggesting the 'plans' he referred to were related to his real estate properties rather than military plans for Iran. The Morning Joe panel discuss. June 28, 2023