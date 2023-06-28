IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden holds relatively narrow lead over Trump in new polling

    Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'

    Trump's Bedminster golf club under scrutiny in special counsel investigation

  • Josh Gerstein: 'SCOTUS ruling makes post-election chaos less likely'

  • Trump touts popularity amid legal troubles, calling indictment a 'badge of honor'

  • Two Richmond schools extend year to tackle COVID-19 learning loss

  • Prosecutor calls Trump tape 'best possible evidence'

  • 'Biosphere': New doomsday comedy examines the human will to survive

  • Sen. Tim Scott's absence eases Democrats' path to confirm judges

  • Dueling events in New Hampshire: DeSantis vs. Trump

  • Georgia Secretary of State to be interviewed by DOJ Special Counsel investigators

  • Fallout from Wagner group mutiny challenges Putin's regime

  • 'His words in and of themselves are damning': Trump caught on tape discussing sensitive documents

  • 'Kevin McCarthy's motivated by fear': Jen Psaki on the Speaker's support of erasing Trump impeachments

  • Proposed Ohio law raises threshold for constitutional amendments

  • Anne Applebaum: Why Putin is caught in his own trap

  • The struggle to regain home land at the heart of 'Lakota Nation vs. United States'

  • Biden planning speech on how growing the middle class is a win for the U.S.

  • Steve Kornacki: Biden remains a vulnerable incumbent; no sign Trump's grip on GOP will ease

  • Diversity on Fortune 500 corporate boards increased, but progress still lacking

Morning Joe

Trump's evolving defense on leaked tape: 'You just have to laugh at the absurdity'

Former President Trump defends himself against allegations of showing classified material in leaked audio, claiming innocence and accusing the media, including Fox News, of conspiring against him. His defense evolved throughout the day, suggesting the 'plans' he referred to were related to his real estate properties rather than military plans for Iran. The Morning Joe panel discuss. June 28, 2023

