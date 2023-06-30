'Key figure in indictment revealed': Susie Wiles identified in Trump's classified docs case

Susie Wiles, a key figure in Trump's campaign and an influential Republican strategist, has been identified as the individual mentioned in Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment. Wiles was present when Trump displayed a classified map, raising questions about potential mishandling of sensitive information. State Attorney for Palm Beach County, David Aronberg, joins Morning Joe to discuss what new layer of complexity the identification of a key campaign official adds to the ongoing investigation and raises questions about the potential impact on Trump's political circle.June 30, 2023