IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley clarifies Civil War comments after facing backlash

    11:16

  • Dual Hollywood strikes cost industry, workers billions

    05:28

  • Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire

    07:37

  • Colorado GOP asks SCOTUS to take up Trump ballot case

    00:56

  • 'We need to keep pushing': Family of U.S. hostage fights for his return home

    06:04

  • Celebrating the trailblazing women we lost in 2023

    08:00

  • Steve Kornacki looks ahead to the 2024 presidential election

    04:17

  • The biggest political hits and misses of 2023

    09:31

  • Nikki Haley fails to mention slavery as cause of Civil War

    06:44

  • The Atlantic names 10 books that made them think the most in 2023

    06:09

  • Economists say recession unlikely in 2024, according to survey

    09:05

  • Michigan Supreme Court keeps Trump on state's 2024 primary ballot

    05:08

  • Violent clashes with Israeli settlers in the West Bank

    03:40

  • The most impactful milestones for women in 2023

    07:58

  • The year ahead for the Republican Party

    09:01

  • Nikki Haley picks up backing from New Hampshire governor

    00:39

  • Deputy AG warns against 'unprecedented rise' in threats against DOJ officials

    05:23

  • Trump shares word cloud predicting 'revenge' in 2024

    02:34

  • Benjamin Netanyahu makes three prerequisites for peace

    09:58

Morning Joe

Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

04:55

Former President Trump's Republican challengers quickly came to his defense Thursday following the decision by Maine's Secretary of State that Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot next year.Dec. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump's 2024 competition backs him against Maine ruling

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Nikki Haley clarifies Civil War comments after facing backlash

    11:16

  • Dual Hollywood strikes cost industry, workers billions

    05:28

  • Israel and Hezbollah continue to exchange fire

    07:37

  • Colorado GOP asks SCOTUS to take up Trump ballot case

    00:56

  • 'We need to keep pushing': Family of U.S. hostage fights for his return home

    06:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All