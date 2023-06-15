IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Trump rejected settlement plan in docs case proposed by attorney: WaPo

04:58

Former President Trump in the fall of 2022 rejected an idea from his attorney to arrange a settlement with the Justice Department. The attorney, Christopher Kise, wanted to approach DOJ to see if he could negotiate a settlement that would preclude charges, according to new Washington Post reporting. Jacqueline Alemany discusses.June 15, 2023

