Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system07:53
Would banning TikTok solve the problem of data?07:04
Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation09:12
Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine06:29
Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far04:40
2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open07:54
Ari Melber: There is no federal pardon for Trump in NY07:05
- Now Playing
Trump refers to New York DA as a 'Soros backed animal'01:40
- UP NEXT
'The sooner we ban this the better,' says senator on TikTok09:06
Andrew Weissman: A possible critical, huge development in Mar-a-Lago case08:58
Denver high school shooting suspect found dead00:41
Michigan GOP faces backlash after comparing gun bills to Holocaust05:29
Trump widens lead over DeSantis among Republicans07:21
DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine04:06
Reporters on the front lines in China tell their stories in new book08:04
'There's no politics in safety,' says senator ahead of rail safety hearing03:47
Sen. Menendez: Putin has become President Xi's junior partner08:17
NPR's Ari Shapiro focuses on optimism and hope his new book08:43
Joe: Trump is horrified; he's just talking big and the walls are closing in03:42
Belarusian opposition leader: I want the U.S. to support our fight for democracy06:30
- UP NEXT
Joe: There is no post-truth world when it comes to the court system07:53
Would banning TikTok solve the problem of data?07:04
Trump's magical thinking and perp-walk fixation09:12
Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine06:29
Steve Kornacki: It's been Cinderella's Ball so far04:40
2023 Forbes and Know Your Value '50 Over 50' nominations are open07:54
Play All