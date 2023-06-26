IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump pledges to contribute to legal fund for Jan. 6 defendants

    One topic uniting liberals and conservatives in the Senate: AM radio

  • 'We're fighting fire with fire': NY gov signs bill protecting abortion providers

  • David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster

  • Rita Wilson collaborates with music icons in her latest album 'Duets'

  • AG Ellen Rosenblum: 'Providers face immense pressure serving patients nationwide.'

  • Democrats face challenges in securing Latino support for 2024 election

  • The real consequences of Roe v. Wade reversal: Voices from the frontlines

  • ‘Women’s lives are on the line now’: Mika Brzezinski highlights the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare

  • Indian PM Modi breaks tradition with solo press conference at White House

  • 'It’s just shameless': Joe Scarborough slams GOP effort to expunge Trump impeachments

  • Key witness testifies on Trump campaign's involvement in 'fake electors scheme' 

  • New polling reveals 61% of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade

  • Maricopa County official files defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake

  • President Biden to sign executive order to protect reproductive rights 

  • House GOP hardliners find new tactic to push party further rightward: Politico

  • DeSantis donor supplied golf simulator and private flights: WaPo

  • Section of I-95 in Philly shut down after collapse is set to reopen

  • Sen. Durbin calls for code of ethics for the Supreme Court

Morning Joe

Trump pledges to contribute to legal fund for Jan. 6 defendants

Former President Trump spoke on Thursday at a fundraiser on behalf of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he promised to make a contribution to help their legal fund.June 26, 2023

