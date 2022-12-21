IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Biden WH asks SCOTUS to end Title 42 next week

    07:50

  • Rep. Suozzi: Trump's tax returns, George Santos point to break down of norms

    03:37

  • Sen. Tester: 'Signal of weakness to whole world' if we don't pass omnibus bill

    05:30

  • 'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns

    09:58

  • Secretary Buttigieg: Winter storms will impact holiday travel

    06:54

  • New Hampshire Dems push back against planned primary changes

    06:25

  • 'No one should be above the law': House votes to release Trump tax returns

    07:18

  • Plans for Zelenskyy D.C. trip came together in a 'matter of days'

    08:33

  • 'Widespread power outages expected': Winter storm warning issued for millions

    02:01

  • Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene

    05:39

  • Eugene Robinson: There ought to be a statue of Thompson & Cheney in Washington

    08:14

  • 'Woman' is the word of 2022: Here's Why

    06:22

  • Chief Justice Roberts orders temporary hold on Title 42 border policy

    11:04

  • Broadway's 'Take Me Out' rounds the bases for the last time

    05:29

  • Pakistan FM: Flooding in Pakistan is 'the worst climate catastrophe we've ever seen'

    06:46

  • Rosenberg: If it's a choice between going slowly or carefully, I'll take carefully

    10:06

  • Hakeem Jeffries: GOP learned nothing from 'historic underperformance' in midterm elections

    06:32

  • 'Radio City Christmas Spectacular' returns, "Ain't No Mo" extended

    05:17

Morning Joe

Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

05:59

The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. The New York Times' Charlie Savage discusses what's contained in the records.Dec. 21, 2022

  • 'A defiant gesture towards Russia': Zelenskyy visits Washington on Wednesday

    06:07
  • Now Playing

    Trump paid zero dollars in federal income taxes in 2020

    05:59
  • UP NEXT

    Biden WH asks SCOTUS to end Title 42 next week

    07:50

  • Rep. Suozzi: Trump's tax returns, George Santos point to break down of norms

    03:37

  • Sen. Tester: 'Signal of weakness to whole world' if we don't pass omnibus bill

    05:30

  • 'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns

    09:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All