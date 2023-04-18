Trump once called for death penalty for Central Park Five, now one is running for office

Yusef Salaam, one of five Black and Latino teenagers wrongfully convicted of a 1989 rape in Central Park, is running for a New York City Council seat in Harlem. Salaam's arrest prompted Donald Trump to publicly call for the death penalty in 1989 when Mr. Salaam was 15 and charged with four other teenagers with a crime that they did not commit. The New York Times' Mara Gay joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 18, 2023