Trump on the issues in 2016 and now: How his positions have become more extreme

Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe04:53
Training seeks to ease mental health crisis among first responders07:58
- Now Playing
Trump on the issues in 2016 and now: How his positions have become more extreme08:22
- UP NEXT
A new singing competition series minus the visuals05:56
The untold story of women's fight to fly in the Air Force04:29
Christian nationalists have hijacked the GOP and my faith community, says Wyoming Republican09:14
Susan Rice is set to step down from WH: Here's what she'll miss07:16
What Josh Hawley gets wrong about manhood10:59
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi's office gets prison time00:52
Governor says residents of his state will reject DeSantis' Florida model09:11
Joe: The day you launch a campaign sets the tone of everything10:54
'Last night did not help him': Fmr. NH GOP chair reacts to botched DeSantis rollout04:26
House erupts in laughter as Rep. Taylor Greene calls for decorum01:25
'This link works': Biden, Trump react to DeSantis' glitchy 2024 launch00:44
Nikki Haley goes after DeSantis and Trump in new ad04:13
Attacks on democracy are happening in the states, says author09:21
'A Slight Change of Plans' creator hopes podcast helps listeners navigate change08:09
Almost every American will feel it 'immediately' if we default, says senator07:09
Russia trying to distract from failures in Ukraine by detaining journalist, says House member06:01
Uvalde hopeful but will be a long time before we are whole again, says House member09:26
Special Counsel is wrapping up the Trump Mar-a-Lago probe04:53
Training seeks to ease mental health crisis among first responders07:58
- Now Playing
Trump on the issues in 2016 and now: How his positions have become more extreme08:22
- UP NEXT
A new singing competition series minus the visuals05:56
The untold story of women's fight to fly in the Air Force04:29
Christian nationalists have hijacked the GOP and my faith community, says Wyoming Republican09:14
Play All