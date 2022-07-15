'I've already made that decision': Trump says his mind is made up — it's only a matter of timing

Former president Donald Trump's bid for re-election appears all but certain, after a recent interview with New York Magazine. "In my own mind, I've already made that decision," he tells reporter Olivia Nuzzi, saying the only question remaining is is when he will announce — before or after the midterms. He discounts potential rivals like Florida Ron DeSantis, claiming that he doesn't even consider the Florida Governor to be a rival. July 15, 2022