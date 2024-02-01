IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Trump meets with Teamsters in bid for endorsement

04:07

Former President Donald Trump met with the Teamsters Union on Wednesday in an attempt to slice into one of President Joe Biden’s previous lines of support. The union endorsed Biden, who was also invited to participate in a Teamsters rank-and-file roundtable Wednesday, in the 2020 election.Feb. 1, 2024

