Trump makes his first public comments about Navalny, but mostly they're about him
  • Joe: Trump's cynicism once again cost Republicans the election

  • 'Shameful, weak, dangerous': Biden campaign rips Trump for embracing Putin

    Trump makes his first public comments about Navalny, but mostly they're about him

    'But You Don't Look Arab' is a personal history of the Middle East

  • 'Our Ancient Faith' looks at Lincoln's vision of democracy

  • Haley dodges question about supporting Trump nomination

  • Historians rank Biden as the 14th-best president...Trump is ranked last

  • Hearing to decide if DA Willis will remain on Georgia case

  • Trump pushes more false claims about mail-in voting

  • Trump announces pricey sneaker line to a less-than-receptive crowd

  • Mika: I thought DA Willis was fiery; I thought she said important things

  • 'She had every right to be hot': Breaking down DA Fani Willis' fiery testimony

  • Nikki Haley on the death of Navalny: Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends

  • VP Harris on Navalny: If confirmed, a further sign of Putin's brutality

  • Navalny in 2020: I'm sure Putin is responsible for poisoning me

  • Secretary Blinken on Navalny: Weakness and rot at the heart of what Putin has built

  • Michael McFaul: Putin killed Navalny, let's be crystal clear about that

  • Shock in Europe at the death of Navalny, says NYT reporter

  • Richard Engel: Alexei Navalny's legacy is one of defiance

  • Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Morning Joe

Trump makes his first public comments about Navalny, but mostly they're about him

Former President Trump finally weighed in publicly about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday, and his comments mostly seem to be about Trump's own legal woes.Feb. 19, 2024

