    Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

Morning Joe

Inside the DOJ clash over Trump's election claims

07:13

Jeffrey Clark, a mid-level Justice Department official, wanted Trump to name him attorney general in a plan aimed at potentially overturning the election, according to Washington Post reporting. Carol Leonnig joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 15, 2022

