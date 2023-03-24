Trump lawyer in court to testify before grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe

A lawyer for Donald Trump, M. Evan Corcoran, returns to court Friday to answer questions before a grand jury investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate. This comes after a federal judge ruled in favor of the Justice Department in forcing Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. The prosecutors' interest in Corcoran's testimony indicates the ongoing legal threat that Trump is facing. The Morning Joe panel discuss. March 24, 2023