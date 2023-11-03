'This is pure evil': Joe Scarborough slams Trump for labeling Jan. 6 rioters as 'J6 hostages'

At a rally in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, Former President Donald Trump took the stage, yet again, to a version of the National Anthem recorded by imprisoned Jan. 6 rioters. Trump didn't stop there though, calling the January 6th Capitol attackers "political prisoners" and "J6 hostages," downplaying their actions, which led to the deaths of police officers and the desecration of the Capitol. Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist react. Nov. 3, 2023