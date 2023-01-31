IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why

Morning Joe

Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why

00:56

Former President Trump is suing the Washington Post's Bob Woodward, claiming Woodward never got his consent to release audio recordings of their interviews.Jan. 31, 2023

    Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why

