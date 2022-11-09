IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

    Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

    Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

  • Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

  • James Carville: Regardless of outcome, Dems have to get better on messaging

  • Lauren Leader: This is an election where people are paying attention

  • Republicans picking up on 'dormant swinginess' of Latino voters

  • Biden makes his closing pitch to voters Monday night

  • Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats

  • Joe: You're the one who is sick if you don't feel pain for Pelosi and her family

  • Kari Lake says election could be stolen, but doesn't provide evidence

  • Steve Kornacki: Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best single pickup opportunity

  • Democrats sound alarm about possibility of another 'red mirage'

  • Nevada candidate says his race is about protecting access to the ballot box

  • Andy Cohen: If we are worried about rights being taken, we can all make a change

  • Steve Rattner: Dems may have some issues, but money is not one of them

  • Joe: Republicans lose one election and suddenly they turn on the military

  • 'I'm going to win on Tuesday,' says Rep. Spanberger

Morning Joe

Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022

